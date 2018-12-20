Derek Anderson back after long stint in concussion protocol

Getty Images

Derek Anderson has spent more of his time in Buffalo in the concussion protocol than on the field.

And after he received clearance to return after nearly two months, Anderson admitted the deal many players make with themselves regarding the dangers of brain injuries.

“This is the profession that I chose,” Anderson said, via Jay Skurski of the Buffalo News. “I’m very well aware of the long-term effects, things that go on. The ability to make money that I couldn’t do elsewhere, provide for my family, I’d go back out there tomorrow.”

Fortunately, he’s well again, after suffering a concussion during his second start, on Oct. 29. He was cleared last Friday.

He admitted that his longer-than-normal stint in the protocol concerned him at first.

“In the beginning yes, but then once I got clarification on what was going on, I was fine with it,” he said. “We made sure we went through everything. The doctor was like, ‘You’re going to be OK. This isn’t something that’s going to be long term.’ Then, I was good with it. Obviously I’ve got kids and stuff that I’ve got to worry about, too. . . .

“I had some thing things going that I couldn’t shake. They were just like, ‘Hey, just hang out and it’ll go away.’ I saw a bunch of doctors and got some clarification and eventually it went away.”

The Bills had to drag Anderson in off the couch to start two games (because Nathan Peterman), and now that he’s back, he can return to the wise elder role they signed him for.