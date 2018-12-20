DeSean Jackson appears ready for return after full practice

Getty Images

Buccaneers receiver DeSean Jackson had a full practice for the first time since re-injuring his thumb in a Week 12 game against the Giants. Jackson returned to practice Wednesday with limited work.

Jackson said earlier this week he was “hopeful” of returning against the Cowboys.

Jackson originally injured his thumb in the season opener but played through it until aggravating it against the Giants. He missed the past three games.

Defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul (knee) returned to the practice field as a limited participant. Linebacker Adarius Taylor left practice early after receiving word his wife was due to deliver their first child.

Offensive tackle Demar Dotson (knee) and defensive tackle Gerald McCoy (shoulder) remained limited Thursday.