Dolphins file trademark application for “Miami Miracle”

Getty Images

The Dolphins are seeking trademark protection for the use of “Miami Miracle” or any variation of the phrase, including MIAMIRACLE.

The Dolphins filed paperwork Friday with the U.S. Patent and Trademark office to own the phrase commercially, Josh Gerben, a sports business lawyer in South Florida, tweeted, via Florida Football Insiders. It would allow the team exclusivity in merchandising, among other things.

The phrase “Miami Miracle” quickly caught fire on social media after Kenyan Drake scored on the final play in Week 14 to stun the Patriots. The 69-yard touchdown included two laterals.

The Dolphins’ filing is not unusual in sports.

Former Lakers coach Pat Riley owns the rights to “Three-peat,” prohibiting anyone from using that phrase or variations of it commercially.

The Seahawks reached an agreement with Texas A&M in 2006 after the college took legal action against the NFL franchise for its use of 12th Man, which A&M federally trademarked in 1990. The sides reached a new licensing agreement in 2016, limiting the Seahawks’ use to “12” or “12s.”

In September, Dolphins rookie defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick created an uproar when he filed to trademark “Fitzmagic” after quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick‘s early season success in Tampa Bay.