Donald Penn isn’t expected to return from IR

Getty Images

Right tackle Donald Penn can practice the rest of this week before the Raiders face a deadline. If the team doesn’t activate him to the 53-player roster, he reverts to injured reserve.

The Raiders, though, have made a decision: They don’t plan to activate him.

“We’ll make that decision here in the next few days, but it doesn’t look like he will play this year,” Raiders coach Jon Gruden said, via Scott Bair of NBC Sports Bay Area. “It doesn’t look like he will be back.”

Penn, 35, went on injured reserve after hurting his groin in a Week Four game against the Browns.

With Penn out, rookie tackles Kolton Miller and Brandon Parker will get more snaps. Miller has played 880 offensive snaps this season, which is 96 percent of the team’s plays, while Parker has taken 652.

It also keeps Penn from harm’s way, with a serious injury guaranteeing his entire 2019 salary. Penn is scheduled to make $4 million in base salary next season and count $8.35 million against the salary cap. He has $1.75 million guaranteed.

So keeping him healthy gives the Raiders a chance to make a decision on his future, which could mean he’s played his final game in Oakland.