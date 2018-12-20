Dre Kirkpatrick: It’s not Marvin Lewis’ fault

December 20, 2018
The regular season is almost over and the Bengals will miss the playoffs for the third straight year, which means that we’ll be watching to see if coach Marvin Lewis’ long run in Cincinnati comes to an end.

It looked like it might happen last year after the Bengals finished 7-9, but Lewis returned for a 16th season and had the team at 5-3 halfway through the season. They are 6-8 now, however, and the tailspin has renewed speculation that the Bengals might actually look in a different direction.

Cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick hopes that’s not the case.

“Marv ain’t going anywhere,” Kirkpatrick said, via Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com. “How? We’re down. We’re hurt. It’s not his fault. As players, we’ve got to take full responsibility for it and quit letting it run off to the coaches. I’m not about to put nothing on that man. I feel like he’s coaching his heart out. He’s trying to do everything he can to get wins around here, and as players, that’s what we’ve got to do. We’ve got to execute for him.”

Bengals owner Mike Brown said in January that a strong close to the end of last season helped him decide to bring Lewis back in 2018. The Bengals won last week and have road games against the Browns and Steelers the next two weeks to make a final argument for Brown to consider this time. If enough players share Kirkpatrick’s feelings, the cornerback could get what he wants.

15 responses to “Dre Kirkpatrick: It’s not Marvin Lewis’ fault

  1. The Bengals are the literal definition of insanity – doing the same thing over and over again, expecting a different outcome. That said, as long as Mike Brown is the owner, this franchise will continue to be doomed.

  2. I fully expect to see the same show next year. The talking heads can say what they want, but there is no way I see the Bengals moving on from Lewis in the off-season. If they do, and they see fit to promote a 3-36-1 coach to the HC job, I seriously may renounce my lifelong fanhood.

  7. Don’t we hear this same phrase every year from [insert Bengal player here]? Hate to break it to you Bengals players – it is your coaches fault. Routinely letting the players do what they want when they want (I would say inmates running the asylum but apparently that isn’t allowed anymore) and no discipline anywhere and the results show how that works out.

    Bengals will always be average under Lewis. See my name for why.

  9. Johnny Styles says:
    December 20, 2018 at 1:05 pm
    

    
    

    

    

    

    

    

    That said? who knows whats going on in the Bungles locker room. If Dre said it, he is the most reliable source of inside information in regards to this subject. So it must be treated accordingly, not as gospel, but accordingly.

  10. The irony is that when players try to defend their coaches, they really are hurting them. When you hear: “It’s not the coaches fault. The players just need to step up and play better.” What they are actually saying is that the coach clearly has not been effective in getting the players to perform well enough. If the coach was effective, the players WOULD BE performing. Good try though, Dre.

  13. Look at it this way – at least it won’t be another 1 and done in the playoffs. That’s 3 years in a row they have avoided a 1 and done.

