Eric Weddle: No grudges against Chargers

AP

Safety Eric Weddle‘s nine-year run with the Chargers came to an acrimonious end in 2015.

Weddle spent some of the offseason away from the team in hopes of landing a new contract, but never got an offer before returning for the mandatory portion of the program. Weddle was $10,000 later in the season after he remained on the field to watch his daughter perform in a halftime show and wasn’t allowed to travel with the team to their Week 17 game. Weddle had been placed on injured reserve in the days before the game, but said he was well enough to play.

Weddle signed with the Ravens as a free agent in 2016 and is set to face the Chargers for the first time on Saturday. Weddle said the way things ended are still on his mind, but said he isn’t holding any grudges.

“When I retire, am I going to walk through the L.A. Chargers practice facility and say hi to everyone? Probably not,” Weddle told ESPN. “I definitely will never forget what happened and what they said and did to me and my family. But I’m not going to hold any grudges. … I’ve kind of moved forward and not really held onto a lot of that stuff that I did early on for a lot of reasons. You have to move on and be a better self. I didn’t play for that coach. I know a few of the players that I was teammates with. That’s when they were the San Diego Chargers, not the L.A. Chargers. I look at them as a different team.”

One of the players Weddle does know is quarterback Philip Rivers, who said he’s expecting a “heck of a challenge” from his former teammate this weekend.