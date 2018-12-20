Former NFL wide receiver Dorial Green-Beckham arrested again

December 20, 2018
Dorial Green-Beckham, a wide receiver whose off-field troubles always overshadowed his incredible talent, has been arrested again.

The Greene County, Missouri, Sheriff’s Office says that Green-Beckham was arrested for possession of less than 35 grams of marijuana, and for resisting/interfering with an arrest. He was booked at 3:18 a.m. today.

The 25-year-old Green-Beckham is a supremely talented 6-foot-5, 237-pound wide receiver who was considered one of the best high school football players in the country, as well as winning Missouri state championships in the 100 meters and triple jump. He then went to Missouri and showed great talent as a true freshman and as a sophomore, but he was kicked off the team after two marijuana-related arrests and an accusation that he pushed a woman down a flight of stairs, although he never faced any criminal charges for that incident.

Green-Beckham transferred to Oklahoma but never played for the Sooners. Despite all the off-field issues, the Titans chose him in the second round of the 2015 NFL draft. He lasted just one season in Tennessee before he was traded to the Eagles, then he lasted just one season in Philadelphia. The Eagles cut him during the 2017 offseason and he didn’t sign on with anyone else. He was arrested for driving while intoxicated later that year.

At age 25, Green-Beckham is likely done in the NFL, as off-field problems continue to mount.

  2. Sorry, but this guy was not a supreme NFL talent. If he were, he’d get endless chances like Josh Gordon. He might have been a great prospect in high school or college but he found out that not maybe guys get by on raw talent in the NFL. He flakes out after two mediocre years and was never heard from again (other than arrest updates).

  3. As a Titans fan, I’ll always be a DGB fan because we got Dennis Kelly out of that deal. As a reserve, Kelly has been a very good no matter where they’ve plugged him in.

    Totally worth it.

  4. So weird a kid can have all those physical gifts and still not manage to stay out of trouble. He could literally play football for 5 years and retire with more money than the average Joe makes in 30 years.

    He’s been the only true D-1 talent to come out of Springfield, area population around 250,000, and play big time college football and move on to get drafted. He had his choice of colleges and in hindsight maybe he should’ve gone to AL instead of MU. A local, supposed to be hero, thousands of kids looked up to…

  6. The kid is a size speed monster with a 4.49 forty time. Don’t understand what he was doing in Missouri (felony state for marijuana) with just over an ounce of marijuana? When there are other states out there where this would be a misdemeanor.

