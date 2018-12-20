Jets players, coaches and ownership announce $800K donation to social justice causes

Getty Images

In September, the Bears and Buccaneers announced large donations to social justice initiatives that they were making in concert with players from the team.

The Jets made a similar announcement on Thursday. The team’s players and coaches have committed $200,000 and the team matched that along with a $250,000 commitment from CEO Christopher Johnson. With another $150,000 coming from the New York Jets Foundation and the NFL Foundation’s Player Matching Grant, the team is donating a total of $800,000 to five groups.

“We started this program after it became clear that our locker room wanted to make a change,” Jets quarterback Josh McCown said in a statement. “Collectively we wanted to make an impact in areas that our communities needed the most. With this donation, combined with our other efforts, we hope to support the organizations and resources that aid in the fight against social disparity.”

Per the team’s announcement, those groups — The Black Alliance for Just Immigration, JustLeadershipUSA, Breakthrough New York, The Legal Aid Society’s Decarceration Project, and The New York Foundling — are focused on “education, community/police relations, criminal justice reform, or other initiatives including reducing poverty, racial equality and workforce development.” Each group will receive a $160,000 grant from the team.