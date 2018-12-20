Jets special teams coach “proud as hell” to have two Pro Bowlers

Getty Images

It hasn’t been a good season for the Jets, but it has been a good season for their special teams, as evidenced by the fact that the Jets were the only team in the NFL with two special teams Pro Bowlers.

After Andre Roberts was chosen as the AFC’s Pro Bowl returner and Jason Myers was chosen as the AFC’s Pro Bowl kicker, Jets special teams coach Brant Boyer said he was thrilled by the selections.

“I think it’s awesome for them,” Boyer said. “I was proud as hell of those guys. I think there’s no bigger honor in this game, other than having a gold jacket on, than have your peers vote you for the Pro Bowl. I think that’s well-deserved. Especially every kid should see where they came from. Nine years in the league with Andre and he finally gets a Pro Bowl berth. And he’s been very productive throughout his career. The way he practices and the way he prepares every week. Jason, they took the hard route. The way he prepares every week. It’s the same thing, they’re both professionals. The route that he took to get here. Both of them have grit. Both of them play their butts off every week. Both of them practice their butts off every week. And that’s what it takes to be a special guy and to be in that elite company.”

The Jets’ entire coaching staff could be looking for work soon, but Boyer shouldn’t be out of work for long. He’s done an excellent job with the Jets’ special teams this season.