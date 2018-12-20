Jordan Reed out, Vernon Davis questionable for Washington

Getty Images

Washington got a big touchdown catch from Jeremy Sprinkle in the fourth quarter of last Sunday’s win over the Jaguars and Sprinkle may be in position for more action as the team’s lead tight end this Saturday.

The team released its injury report for the game in Tennessee and tight ends are prominently featured. Jordan Reed missed last week’s game with a toe injury and head coach Jay Gruden’s suggestion that he might not be back this season is closer to coming true after Reed was ruled out for this week.

Vernon Davis did play last week, but is listed as questionable for this Saturday after reporting concussion symptoms on Wednesday. He didn’t practice on Thursday and there’s not much time to progress through the concussion protocol before kickoff.

Wide receivers Josh Doctson (lower back spasms) and Maurice Harris (concussion) are also listed as questionable while quarterback Colt McCoy (leg) has been ruled out.