Josh Gordon steps away from football, again

For the second time this year, and for the first time with the Patriots, receiver Josh Gordon has voluntarily stepped away from football, amid reports that it’s really not voluntary.

“I take my mental health very seriously at this point to ensure I remain able to perform at the highest level,” Gordon said in a post on social media. “I have recently felt like I could have a better grasp on things mentally. With that said, I will be stepping away from the football field for a bit to focus on my mental health. I would like to thank Coach Belichick, Mr. Kraft, as well as countless others within the Patriots organization for their continued support. I want to thank my fans for their support as well as I continue down the path to getting back to 100%.”

It’s unclear what “for a bit” means, but the NFL’s in-house media arm is reporting that Gordon currently faces another indefinite suspension under the substance-abuse policy — despite the high degree of confidentiality that applies to the substance-abuse policy, supposedly.

Gordon missed all of 2015 and 2016 due to violations of the substance-abuse policy. The Browns abruptly traded him to the Patriots after Week One, a move that came after Gordon voluntarily delayed reporting to training camp, again citing a desire to address issues relating to his mental health.

33 responses to “Josh Gordon steps away from football, again

  6. But I thought the Patriots were going to save him from himself…
    It’s a good thing he had such a great game against the Steelers before he called it a career.

  7. It’s a real shame. You can find yourself in the best situation possible on this planet but your demons almost always find a way to destroy it. Get well Josh.

  8. Patriots, watch the media give them credit for trying. All other teams would get railed on, but the Pats loving media won’t upset the apple cart. The Pats will come out with a statement that will more than likely be 100% false, but ESPN will commend them.

  11. At this point it’s just a sad story that has shown a clear distinction between someone making poor decisions and someone with a genuine health condition.

    Whatever happens I hope he is able to move forward and live a healthy life.

  13. Pretty sad seeing how things were looking up for Gordon. He is toast now. If you can’t right the ship in NE, its likely not going to happen anywhere. Trolls will troll, but the bottom line is the guy’s heath is the most important. Pats traded a 5th, will get back a 7th, and had over 700 yards and 3 TDs from Gordon. Not too bad. Good luck man. You are gonna need it.

  16. No disparaging comments here. Despite what we believe, living life in the glare of a professional athlete is not easy and if you’re not ‘right in the head’ it will only compound your mental illness.

    Josh, take care of yourself first, get yourself well, then worry about ‘what now.’

  17. Dylan Gonzalez just broke up with Gordon about a week or so ago. Guessing this was the straw that broke the camel’s back. One would have to think Gordon’s NFL career is over now if he is in fact looking at another year or longer suspension.

  19. revren10 says:
    December 20, 2018 at 10:07 am
    Waste of a trade, and now your out the player and the draft pick sent to Cleveland.

    ______________________________________________________________________________________

    They were desperate for receiver help, and it only cost them what will ultimately be a low fifth rounder. Everyone knew it was high risk/high reward when they made the deal.

  20. Expected…..not this soon…..but expected. He has never been held accountable for his actions a single day in his life.Has been pushed through because of his on-field talent and everyone acts surprised.

  23. Too bad, he needs help badly. He had the best situation with the Patriots, and that
    is obviously not working. Get well soon Josh

    =====================

    Trading back 2 rounds for 11 games of pretty decent production isn’t a complete waste. Pats still have Cleveland’s 7th rounder from that deal.

  29. I commend the Browns and Patriots for trying with this guy. But you can do only so much. The key to better health often dwells within the patient himself. He has to muster the strength and conviction to find and use it. Here’s hoping he does.

  30. This really makes me angry, about the NFL and society in general. We’re still stuck in this retrograde thinking where if someone has addictions, they’re bad and have to be excluded and punished.

    You can say things like, “those are the rules/laws, he should know better”, but that’s stupid. He’s not out there hurting other people, committing crimes against people, he’s just dealing with chemical imbalances and addiction. It’s not about “knowing better”, or magically having your neurological state changed by getting a big paycheck.

    Why can’t the league, and society, just deal with that without exiling someone? Being forced out of a good support system is the *last* thing that anyone in this situation needs. It seems pretty clear that he was doing better than before, and making more progress than before, in his time with the Pats. Now that has to get thrown in the trash. Why? Why not just have a player go through treatment/therapy without punishment and exile? Why not help someone heal and get to a better place without the constant threat of “your career is over if you mess up once?” It’s arbitrary and idiotic.

    One day, we’ll collectively see that and change our approach. But for now, people like Gordon are paying the price.

  33. How many chances does this guy want? Big shame as he was doing well for the Pats but time for the NFL to move on.

    What a waste of talent

