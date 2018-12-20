Josh Gordon steps away from football, again

Posted by Mike Florio on December 20, 2018, 10:02 AM EST
For the second time this year, and for the first time with the Patriots, receiver Josh Gordon has voluntarily stepped away from football, amid reports that it’s really not voluntary.

“I take my mental health very seriously at this point to ensure I remain able to perform at the highest level,” Gordon said in a post on social media. “I have recently felt like I could have a better grasp on things mentally. With that said, I will be stepping away from the football field for a bit to focus on my mental health. I would like to thank Coach Belichick, Mr. Kraft, as well as countless others within the Patriots organization for their continued support. I want to thank my fans for their support as well as I continue down the path to getting back to 100%.”

It’s unclear what “for a bit” means, but the NFL’s in-house media arm is reporting that Gordon currently faces another indefinite suspension under the substance-abuse policy — despite the high degree of confidentiality that applies to the substance-abuse policy, supposedly.

Gordon missed all of 2015 and 2016 due to violations of the substance-abuse policy. The Browns abruptly traded him to the Patriots after Week One, a move that came after Gordon voluntarily delayed reporting to training camp, again citing a desire to address issues relating to his mental health.

62 responses to “Josh Gordon steps away from football, again

  6. But I thought the Patriots were going to save him from himself…
    It’s a good thing he had such a great game against the Steelers before he called it a career.

  7. It’s a real shame. You can find yourself in the best situation possible on this planet but your demons almost always find a way to destroy it. Get well Josh.

  8. Patriots, watch the media give them credit for trying. All other teams would get railed on, but the Pats loving media won’t upset the apple cart. The Pats will come out with a statement that will more than likely be 100% false, but ESPN will commend them.

  11. At this point it’s just a sad story that has shown a clear distinction between someone making poor decisions and someone with a genuine health condition.

    Whatever happens I hope he is able to move forward and live a healthy life.

  13. Pretty sad seeing how things were looking up for Gordon. He is toast now. If you can’t right the ship in NE, its likely not going to happen anywhere. Trolls will troll, but the bottom line is the guy’s heath is the most important. Pats traded a 5th, will get back a 7th, and had over 700 yards and 3 TDs from Gordon. Not too bad. Good luck man. You are gonna need it.

  16. No disparaging comments here. Despite what we believe, living life in the glare of a professional athlete is not easy and if you’re not ‘right in the head’ it will only compound your mental illness.

    Josh, take care of yourself first, get yourself well, then worry about ‘what now.’

  17. Dylan Gonzalez just broke up with Gordon about a week or so ago. Guessing this was the straw that broke the camel’s back. One would have to think Gordon’s NFL career is over now if he is in fact looking at another year or longer suspension.

  19. revren10 says:
    December 20, 2018 at 10:07 am
    Waste of a trade, and now your out the player and the draft pick sent to Cleveland.

    ______________________________________________________________________________________

    They were desperate for receiver help, and it only cost them what will ultimately be a low fifth rounder. Everyone knew it was high risk/high reward when they made the deal.

  20. At what point do you quit feeling sorry for someone that continually fails to learn from past mistakes? He’s had rare opportunities that 99.5 % of the population never get. A classic example of going from the penthouse to the outhouse, again….

  23. So does he have mental health issues and a drug problem? Or is he just using mental problems as an excuse for his drug abuse? Which would be terrible.

  24. Oh Boy here comes all the haters and I told you so experts….

    I can only Ask God to help this young man as he goes forward. Because everyone else is going to persecute him and rant about him as a failure and the media will have it’s normal feasting on this and taking it for as many clicks as it can get.

    He tried , he has to step away…. unfortunately no one will let him be…the media is circling in the blood spawned waters as I type…

    Let he who is with out sin cast the first stone…. but I have a strong feeling there will be tons of stones thrown on this poor young man today.

    Christmas is around the corner….. give a gift of forgiveness and let this kid be.

  25. Another gaffe by the genius. You know, the old never make a trade with Belichick! He loses more than his fair share of these deals but it gets glossed over.

  27. Expected…..not this soon…..but expected. He has never been held accountable for his actions a single day in his life.Has been pushed through because of his on-field talent and everyone acts surprised.

  30. Too bad, he needs help badly. He had the best situation with the Patriots, and that
    is obviously not working. Get well soon Josh

  31. revren10 says:

    December 20, 2018 at 10:07 am

    Waste of a trade, and now your out the player and the draft pick sent to Cleveland.

    =====================

    Trading back 2 rounds for 11 games of pretty decent production isn’t a complete waste. Pats still have Cleveland’s 7th rounder from that deal.

  36. I commend the Browns and Patriots for trying with this guy. But you can do only so much. The key to better health often dwells within the patient himself. He has to muster the strength and conviction to find and use it. Here’s hoping he does.

  37. This really makes me angry, about the NFL and society in general. We’re still stuck in this retrograde thinking where if someone has addictions, they’re bad and have to be excluded and punished.

    You can say things like, “those are the rules/laws, he should know better”, but that’s stupid. He’s not out there hurting other people, committing crimes against people, he’s just dealing with chemical imbalances and addiction. It’s not about “knowing better”, or magically having your neurological state changed by getting a big paycheck.

    Why can’t the league, and society, just deal with that without exiling someone? Being forced out of a good support system is the *last* thing that anyone in this situation needs. It seems pretty clear that he was doing better than before, and making more progress than before, in his time with the Pats. Now that has to get thrown in the trash. Why? Why not just have a player go through treatment/therapy without punishment and exile? Why not help someone heal and get to a better place without the constant threat of “your career is over if you mess up once?” It’s arbitrary and idiotic.

    One day, we’ll collectively see that and change our approach. But for now, people like Gordon are paying the price.

  40. Feel bad for the kid, but a lesson to the rest of us…a troubled guy is not healed by getting traded to ANY organization. that is being as Naive as you get.

  41. How many chances does this guy want? Big shame as he was doing well for the Pats but time for the NFL to move on.

    What a waste of talent

  42. Crap…..
    Get well Josh & good luck with your future wherever that may take you…..was fun watching you play in a Patriots uniform if for only a short time…..
    Looks like Dorsett & Patterson are the next guys up…..
    Go Pats!!!!

  44. I so want to use this situation to rip Patriots fans for their dumb claims as to what was going to happen with Gordon, but I can’t. All I can do is wish the best for the man and hope and pray that he gets his life in order once and for all. Good luck man.

  46. Its a mental problem he has, not running and catching the football. It doesn’t matter that Brady is
    there for him. He needs rehab help.

  47. I really think the Patriots where very selfish here ,,why think in football terms ,,you mean to tell me this pompous organization thinks it’s a behavioral health facility now ,,they just delayed this man getting the real help he needs about a real problem ,,,not a football game ,, shame on the Patriots for thinking they are bigger that just a football team !

  48. ariani1985 says:
    December 20, 2018 at 10:06 am
    2 yard Tom is feverishly trying to ignore the elephant in the room.
    _____________________________________

    Hahaha … the first time I’ve ever agreed with you on anything.

  49. steelerfanjo says:
    December 20, 2018 at 10:07 am
    Patriots, watch the media give them credit for trying. All other teams would get railed on, but the Pats loving media won’t upset the apple cart. The Pats will come out with a statement that will more than likely be 100% false, but ESPN will commend them.
    ———————–
    Patriots fans would crap on anyone who signed Brandon Marshall a few years ago….but now it’s happened to them, they deny deny deny The Patriot way.

  51. jbindm says:

    December 20, 2018 at 10:10 am

    revren10 says:
    December 20, 2018 at 10:07 am
    Waste of a trade, and now your out the player and the draft pick sent to Cleveland.

    ______________________________________________________________________________________

    They were desperate for receiver help, and it only cost them what will ultimately be a low fifth rounder. Everyone knew it was high risk/high reward when they made the deal.
    ——————————————————————————————————–
    Facts are we get a 7th round back if he didn’t make the season so the team traded a 5th round for chance he would make it.

    Josh was leading all receivers in yards per catch since he came back… and 3 TD’s….. Granted not earth breaking stats… but showed that the kid still had it. Now we can only hope he gets the help he needs for the rest of his life…

  52. The best ability is availability, and Gordon’s addiction makes him lack that. He’s unfortunately unreliable. There’s no sugarcoating that.
    Mental illness and addictions are debilitating and no joke. If he’s played his last down in the league, hopefully he can focus on getting himself treated and staying committed to it. That’s the most important thing above all else.

  53. The guy will never be a reliable employee. It’s a shame that addiction issues and potential mental illness ruined what could have been a great career. Hopefully, he gets some help and lives a productive life outside of football. Hard to see him getting any more chances after the Pats gave him a lifeline.

  54. vesh31 says:
    December 20, 2018 at 10:05 am

    Just sad you have it all and you throw it all away. I hope Josh finally gets the help he needs.
    ————————————————————————————————-

    To some, having what he had wasn’t considered having it all. Like 3 weeks after you get a raise and you’re back complaining again at work. Was once told, money is a short term satisfier. He obviously doesn’t feel as if he has it all. Football isn’t everything for these guys.

  55. Please tell me what the NFLPA does. Every day I’m seeing what they don’t do. Are the players paying for the non-service? Once again I ask, why are the leaders of the Players Association off limits to media criticism?

  56. Rob4Rams says:
    December 20, 2018 at 10:23 am
    Looks like the Browns fleeced the Patriots…..
    ——
    Not really. His production was worth the trade back from 5 to 7.

  57. None of us knows what exactly is going on with Gordon. Maybe he relapsed, maybe he didn’t. Whatever it is, you can’t do anything successfully if your mind isn’t right. Good for him for reaching out for help again, if that’s what he’s doing. The Patriots knew he was a risk, and now they are paying for it…at the worst possible time. One guy doesn’t make a whole team, though. They will have to figure it out. We’ll have to wait and see.

  59. I told everyone the Pats were making a mistake because you can NEVER, NEVER count on an addict until they have many, many years of sobriety and all you guys laughed at me. I thought Josh would have enough will power to at least make it through this year but I was wrong.

  61. The mind is a fragile thing. We assume our sports heros are as strong inside as they are outside, but that’s obviously not necessarily the case. It seems Josh has figured out that when he needs help, he has to get it. God bless him as he keeps working at it. Peace to your house, Mr. Gordon.

