JuJu Smith-Schuster limited at Steelers practice

The Steelers have been dealing with an injured running back for the last few weeks and now they have a health issue at wide receiver as well.

JuJu Smith-Schuster was added to the team’s injury report on Thursday. He was limited by a groin injury and Mark Kaboly of The Athletic reports that he had to leave the session early as a result of the issue.

Friday’s practice and the release of injury designations will bring further word about Smith-Schuster’s status. The wideout has not missed a game yet this season.

James Washington, Eli Rogers, Ryan Switzer and Darrius Heyward-Bey would work along with Antonio Brown at receiver if Smith-Schuster isn’t able to play against the Saints.

Running back James Conner was the only player who didn’t practice for the Steelers. He said Wednesday that he doesn’t feel ready to return from the ankle injury that’s kept him out of the last two games.