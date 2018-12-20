Keenan Allen listed as questionable, Melvin Gordon off injury report

Getty Images

During an appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio, Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn said that he wasn’t sure running back Melvin Gordon is all the way back from his knee injury “but he’s going to play” against the Ravens on Saturday night.

The Chargers’ final injury report before the game sent the same message. Gordon was not given an injury designation, which leaves him set to return after missing the last three games.

Lynn suggested Austin Ekeler could also return this weekend, but he has been listed as doubtful with a neck injury and a concussion. Justin Jackson and Detrez Newsome will back up Gordon if, as expected, Ekeler doesn’t play.

Wide receiver Keenan Allen is reportedly set to play as well, but the team has left the door open for things to go the other way. Allen has been listed as questionable to play because of the hip injury that knocked him out of last Thursday’s win in Kansas City.