Kendall Fuller, Sammy Watkins still out of practice for Chiefs

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said earlier this week that there was a “good chance” that cornerback Kendall Fuller will play against the Seahawks on Sunday night despite having surgery on his broken wrist last Friday, but he hasn’t been on the practice field yet this week.

Fuller missed practice on Wednesday and the team announced that he will be out of practice on Thursday as well. Given the injury, the Chiefs may be exercising caution in order to make sure that Fuller is ready to go in Seattle and Friday will bring more clarity as the Chiefs dole out their injury designations.

Wide receiver Sammy Watkins will also remain out of practice on Thursday. Watkins has missed the last three games with a foot injury and his continued absence from the field makes it likely that he’ll be down again this week.

Right tackle Mitchell Schwartz will practice after sitting with a knee issue on Wednesday.