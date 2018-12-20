LeSean McCoy says he’s playing this week

Getty Images

LeSean McCoy‘s going to get his chance to get a few more yards this week.

The Bills running back said Thursday he was playing in Sunday’s game against the Patriots, after he was inactive last week with a hamstring injury.

“I’ll be out there,” he said, via Chris Brown of the team’s official website.

McCoy’s in the midst of his worst season, with just 479 yards in the 12 games he’s played so far.

The Bills are also expecting Chris Ivory back this week, giving them a chance to sustain the run game against New England.