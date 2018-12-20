Linval Joseph out of practice with knee injury

Getty Images

Defensive tackle Linval Joseph wasn’t on the Vikings injury report Wednesday, but things took a wrong turn before Thursday’s practice.

Joseph did not take part in the session because of a knee injury. It’s not clear when he was injured and there’s been no word from the team about his outlook for Sunday’s game against the Lions.

Linebacker Eric Kendricks was the only other player out of practice for Minnesota Thursday. Kendricks also sat out on Wednesday due to a hamstring injury that caused him to play a season-low 45 snaps against the Dolphins last Sunday.

Wide receiver Chad Beebe (hamstring), tight end David Morgan (knee) and guard Mike Remmers (low back) were all limited participants for the Vikings on Thursday.