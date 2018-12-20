Lions prepared to pit ailing Stafford against a defense that sacked him 10 times

When the Lions faced the Vikings last month, Matthew Stafford was sacked a career-high 10 times. Now Stafford is dealing with a back injury, and the Lions are preparing to face the Vikings again.

That’s less than ideal, but the Lions have shown every indication of throwing their $27 million-a-year quarterback out there against Minnesota, even though they know how well the Vikings match up with them.

“They have just multiple different ways to pressure the quarterback and to just kind of keep the heat on the offensive line from that standpoint,” Lions coach Matt Patricia said, via the Detroit News. “A lot of really great players, a lot of good scheme, everybody kind of working together and I think that’s something that they have been able to develop through the course of a number years, kind of being in the same system and the same scheme with a lot of the same players for a while really has allowed that to grow. And that’s why I just think it’s so dynamic, especially in those real tough situations that you know the ball is going to be thrown on third down, second and long, things like that where they can really just dial it up and go.”

It might be wise for the Lions to consider shutting Stafford down, given that they’re mathematically eliminated from playoff contention and there’s no getting out of his $29.5 million cap hit next year. The Lions are married to Stafford whether he’s healthy or not. They just have to hope he’ll be healthy, and better, in 2019.

8 responses to “Lions prepared to pit ailing Stafford against a defense that sacked him 10 times

  2. After what Minnesota did to a mess of a Miami team last week, I almost feel sorry for Stafford and the Lions. They better bring a lunch, have the EMTs on stand-by, and prepare for a long, brutal afternoon.

  3. The media pushes this “shut it down” mentality. Some fans(mostly morons) buy into it. It wasn’t this way 10 years ago. The media will now write and say ANYTHING to create a story.

    This is the regular season. You never “shut it down”, no matter your record.

    I will be at the Packers Jets game in New York. I want that W. My 9 yr old son wants that W. The teams want that W. The Packers have not won on the road this season. Trust me when I say that motivates them. It’s football. It’s what they love to do. You only get to strap it on and play so many times in a NFL career. These players want to play. The media just wants a story on a slow news day.

  6. You cant shut him down, especially if you expect fans to buy tickets and gear for christmas. Its a game, play the game.

    As a loyal Skoldier, I got a ton of respect for Stafford. He takes his beatings when he plays us like a man. And he still slings it. I dont know who is behind him on the depth chart but…

    “Get up Prince of Troy… I Wont let a stone take my Glory…”

  8. freefromwhatyouare says:
    December 20, 2018 at 1:09 pm

    ___________

    Please explain why Rodgers shut it down with two games left last year.

    Oh, and you’d better watch your phone. I think your 9-year-old has been commenting under your account.

