Matt Burke defends his defense despite Dolphins’ failings

Getty Images

Matt Burke likely is down to his final two games as Miami’s defensive coordinator.

With the Dolphins ranking 30th in yards, 27th in points and within 64 points and 491 yards of allowing the most points and yards in team history, Burke probably will play fall guy.

“I think it’s been different week to week, so I don’t want to say, ‘I’m doing my job and they’re screwing up.’ It’s all of this in this together,” Burke said, via Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald.

Burke, though, defended his schemes, saying nothing “we do is unsound.”

“I challenge anyone to prove otherwise in that sense,” said Burke, who is in his second season in his current job.

While the Dolphins could set the records for most yards and most points allowed this season, they almost assuredly will break the mark for passing yards allowed. They are only 402 passing yards from setting that mark.

The previous records were set in different years, putting this defense in reach of becoming the worst in team history.

Burke was in no mood to discuss what went wrong or what he or the team could have done better.

“You guys are already wrapping up the season here,” Burke said. “Guys, I’m trying to win a ball game. I’m trying to figure out how we can stop the Jacksonville Jaguars this week. If you want to have a retrospective at the end of the season, maybe you and I can do that.”