Matthew Stafford remains limited

Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford continues to have limited practices because of a bad back.

He was limited all last week and for the two practices thus far this week. Stafford was questionable for last Sunday’s game against the Bills but played.

It appears the Lions intend to start him Sunday, too, if he can go, despite Detroit having nothing on the line for their game against the Vikings.

Lions long snapper Don Muhlbach, who was limited Wednesday with a calf injury, did not practice Thursday.

Detroit added running back LeGarrette Blount to the injury report, listing him as limited with a calf injury.

Defensive tackle Damon Harrison (ankle) and safety Charles Washington (hamstring) sat out again.

Cornerback Jamal Agnew (knee), fullback Nick Bellore (ankle), receiver Bruce Ellington (hamstring), receiver Kenny Golladay (chest) and linebacker Devon Kennard (hip) remained limited.