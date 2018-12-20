Matthew Stafford still limited with back injury

Getty Images

Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford has been dealing with a back injury for the past two days. He’ll apparently be dealing with it for the next game, too.

Stafford was limited in practice on Wednesday due to the back injury, four days before the Vikings visit for a game that means a lot for Minnesota but nothing for Detroit.

Listed as questionable before Sunday’s loss to the Bills, Stafford nevertheless played. He had been limited in practice all of last week.

At a time when the Panthers have shut down Cam Newton and the Packers apparently are thinking about doing the same with Aaron Rodgers, maybe the Lions at some point should consider doing the same with Stafford. For now, though, it appears that he’ll continue to play with the injury.