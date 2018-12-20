New coach is expected in Denver

The Denver Broncos stand one loss away from the franchise’s first consecutive losing seasons since 1971-72. And that apparently will be enough to get G.M. John Elway to make a change.

Unless Elway changes his mind (which is always possible), coach Vance Joseph’s tenure as the head coach is expected to end after only two years, per a league source.

Elway reportedly considered firing Joseph and hiring Mike Shanahan a year ago. The fact that the story emerged two days after the Broncos picked up their eighth loss of the season could be regarded as a sign that it was deliberately leaked now as an indication that Elway once again is seriously contemplating a new coach.

The next coach will be the fourth coach hired by Elway since arriving in 2011 to assume control of the football operation in Denver. John Fox took the team to a Super Bowl. His successor, Gary Kubiak, won a Super Bowl. After Kubiak retired for health reasons, Elway hired Joseph, who had been a finalist when Kubiak got the job.

But Joseph has struggled, generating a record of 11-19 through 30 games. And now Elway, who benefits from an unsettled ownership structure that has no specific owner in place and in turn no traditional oversight or accountability from above, will need to hire someone else.

Maybe Mike Shanahan.

  1. To Vance’s credit, Elway hasn’t given him much to work with especially at the most important position, QB. They should have drafted Josh Rosen.

  4. Elway went out and signed “Case Keesum” as his franchise Q. Than Joseph takes the fall.

    As a Vikings fan? I love me some Keenum, however, ill take Cousins>Keenum all day every day and 100000000x on Sunday.

  5. While I do think VJ needs to go, he is not the only reason this team was failing. Players giving up, poor drafting before VJ got there, and picking up FA that didn’t fit the team or were just a cheaper option but not the best option. So basically Elway has a lot to do with how poor this team has been doing.

  6. “To Vance’s credit, Elway hasn’t given him much to work with especially at the most important position, QB. They should have drafted Josh Rosen.”

    Oh, yeah, Rosen’s been amazing…

  10. good. VJ is a good guy but not a good coach. Takes zero risks, and then takes dumb risks to overcompensate.

    Get on that Harbaugh train, Elway

  11. I feel bad for Broncos fans. They actually deserve better than this. They’re nice people and great hosts.

    However as a division rival I hope Elway runs the franchise for 20 more years. He started off hot and then has just driven the team into the dirt.

  13. There’s going to be a lot of competition this offseason amongst teams looking for head coaches. According to Peter King our team is one of the least desirable spots for available candidates.

    For any HC candidates reading this. The Tampa Bay area has the best weather out of most all NFL teams. We are close to the beach and have a lot of water activities around here. If you’re into fishing and outdoor recreation this is the place for you. If you’re into indoor recreation, this area has the most Gentlemen’s clubs per capita than any other city in the US (not endorsing that, but just saying).

    We have a real cool stadium that has a pirate ship with live cannons. You won’t get that in Cleveland. The ownership here will spend money on players, they just don’t know what they are doing when it comes to hiring the right people. If you’re truly a strong candidate maybe you can be that nut to them being blind squirrels.

    All of the above should make you overlook Jameis Winston and our ugly jerseys with digital clock number fonts. We’ve had those jerseys for 5 years now and according to NFL rules they can be changed after 5 years. Maybe you can talk to the right person to have normal looking numbers put back on our jerseys. As for Jameis Winston, you can fix him right?

