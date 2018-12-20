NFL announces indefinite suspension for Josh Gordon

Posted by Josh Alper on December 20, 2018, 2:46 PM EST
After Patriots wide receiver Josh Gordon announced on Thursday morning that he was stepping away from the Patriots, there was a report that Gordon was facing another suspension from the league for violating the substance-abuse policy.

The NFL made that suspension official later in the day.

“Effective today, Josh Gordon has been returned to the Reserve/Commissioner Suspended list indefinitely for violating the terms of his conditional reinstatement under the Policy and Program for Substances of Abuse,” the league said in a statement.

While the length of the suspension is indefinite, it will be for at least a year and that casts serious doubt about Gordon’s playing future. He has played just 17 games since the start of the 2015 season because of his repeated suspensions and his history is not one that any team is likely to bank on when it comes to filling out a roster in the future.

65 responses to “NFL announces indefinite suspension for Josh Gordon

  2. If Gordon could just stop smoking weed that hurts no one and just beat his girlfriend once or twice a year he would be able to play….

  3. This guy has far more troubles than he can deal with. Let’s all hope he can beat down his demons before it’s too late.
    I have seen far too many people that I knew personally lose the battle with drugs and alcohol. So I really feel bad for his family. Because they are the ones who really suffer.

  4. Such a shame. Hopefully he gets his life straight. Addiction can be beat if you want to beat it. He has to want it bad enough.
    Great talent, not so great willpower.

  9. That’s a shame he worked so hard in New England and was doing very well. Sometimes the pressure of the spotlight is too much for some people

  16. Sad.

    Not sad that he did it. Sad that the employer has a problem with someone using a safe and effective non-narcotic to to control pain caused by their job. I smoke pot everyday for pain, and I’m a residential contractor. Never been tackled in my life.

  17. He must be a real mess if the Gods cant fix him. I hope he gets the help he needs but I am glad it hurts the Cheats. A little karma to sprinkle with your Christmas cheer.

  20. So you traded a fifth round pick for 11 games what a waste. Hopefully with the four picks in the first three rounds they have in the upcoming draft they take a receiver who’s not a mental case along with a tight end, linebacker, and a d-lineman who can get to the QB.

  23. Not good news. I had high hopes that this time, in the very structured Patriots organization, he would be able to stay clean. I hope he somehow gets past all his troubles one day.

    The Patriots will be fine without him, they always find a way. But football is of secondary importance in this story.

  24. If his ONLY discretion is smoking pot than he’s getting the short end of the stick. It’s the END of 2018 and at least 6 ststes have new pot laws saying its ok..not to mention the 50 or so POT stocks currently trading on Wall Steet.

  27. Has there been a White player busted for this violation this year? I can’t remember one? I don’t want to turn this into a race thing. I just cannot think of one. I am asking the knowledge base out there to help me. I am sure there is but I can’t remember who.

  28. “He has played just 17 games since the start of the 2015 season… ”

    How can he afford all that weed without a regular paycheck?

  30. No jabs at the team or the player, I feel nothing but pity for Josh Gordon at this point. It’s a shame that he just can’t turn his life around once and for all. I fear what could happen to him once football is no longer an option for him.

  31. How about the NFL just wipe marijuana off their drugs of abuse list. Not an excuse but they need to get with the times weed is legal in 10 states plus DC. It is only a matter of time anyways, why not get in front of this one and stop ruining these young men’s lives over this

  32. I guess marijuana, if thats what he failed for, actually can be addictive. If its not addictive then he’s a dope.

  34. “If Gordon could just stop smoking weed that hurts no one and just beat his girlfriend once or twice a year he would be able to play….”

    It wasn’t just weed, he did weed coke, had a serious Xanax addiction, as well as Methazine. But your point does still hold true.

  35. kingthielanscourt says:
    “..Has there been a White player busted for this violation this year? I can’t remember one? I don’t want to turn this into a race thing…”

    Uh, you just did.

  38. Indefinite suspension for weed, NFL covers it up for beating your girlfriend or wife. Makes perfect sense right?

    #FireGoodell

  39. Come on NFL. Really???? Look at the guy, he’s in terrific shape. If you’re gonna kill this guy for a drug thats now legal in the state he plays, you got priorities wrong.

  40. I often wonder if the people who negotiated the CBA giving Goodell the power to ruin players’ careers for recreational and/or therapeutic drug use could have passed a drug test themselves during the negotiations…

  41. Coming from a Browns fan. I am praying for this young man. It’s not about weed. It’s about a disease. Get better Josh! Also the 5th rnd pick wasn’t conditional. The trade was Gordon and an 7th for the Pat’s 5th.

  42. It’s now official. The shoe Trey Flowers ripped off Steven Ridley while trying to tackle him, that he subsequently heaved downfield after the play was over, has been measured. It was longer than Gordon’s career with the Patriots.

  44. Not feeling sorry for this guy in the least. There are WAY too many people in far worse circumstances that I’ll reserve my sympathies for. Demons or not, he has had more than ample support, services, opportunities, and advantages to get the help he needs at any time in the last five years.

    And he probably won’t hit rock bottom until he smokes through all his NFL money, if he hasn’t done so already.

  45. It’s hard to feel sorry for people who are their own worst enemy, choosing drugs over a paycheck most of us only dream of seeing, is extremely pathetic, he’ll be homeless and in and out of prison in no time. The one question he should never ask is why.

  46. Lots of funny people here. The man suffers from a disease and it has cost him everything. I’m not laughing.
    +++++++++++

    Ummmmm, doing drugs is not a disease. It amazes me the stupid excuses people have for doing drugs. C’mon people. Doing drugs is a choice.

  48. If you can smoke weed and still play at an NFL-caliber level, I say they should be able to be Tommy Chong if they want.

  50. Josh has always been well liked everywhere he played. He is good guy. And he has character. His college receiver coach entrusted Josh to babysit his kids, which speaks volumes about Josh as a person. But, sadly, he suffers from a terrible addiction which has cost him dearly. My hope is that he gets the treatment he needs to get well. In the meantime, the NFL has to figure why women abusers can play in the league while pot smokers can’t.

  51. unclebluck says:

    If Gordon could just stop smoking weed that hurts no one
    =================================================

    As if you know what he’s been using.

  53. nickinneohio says:
    December 20, 2018 at 2:53 pm
    I believe the Browns lose the conditional draft pick obtained in the trade. No?
    ———————
    No. Final details of the deal below.
    Ian Rapoport:
    The Patriots received Gordon and a seventh-round 2019 NFL Draft pick from the Cleveland Browns in exchange for a 2019 fifth-round pick, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Thursday. Rapoport also confirmed colleague Tom Pelissero’s report that the delay in the deal involved a change in its terms: The seventh-round pick initially was conditional on Gordon playing fewer than 10 games, but “those conditions have gone away,” per Rapoport.

  54. It doesn’t matter about your opinion on how safe weed is. I get it, weeds great totally fine with me. HOWEVER the player’s union agreed to the terms of the CBA so if he wants to make the cash he has to chill. Plain and simple. Can’t own a motorcycle or ATV either based on his contract. This dude clearly can’t abide by the terms of his collectively bargained contract. Period

  57. kingthielanscourt says:
    December 20, 2018 at 3:00 pm
    Has there been a White player busted for this violation this year? I can’t remember one? I don’t want to turn this into a race thing.

    Then it probably wasn’t the best move to bring it up? Who knows? Maybe black players aren’t as discreet? Maybe because there are fewer white players (about 500 out of nearly 1700)? After moving from the racially diverse city where I was born I moved to a nearly all white town and found that stupid white people get busted more than smart white people. Then it hit me, my stupid black friends from the old neighborhood got busted and the smart ones didn’t. But I’m sure the answer will vary by respondent.

  58. I hope it was just weed… Obviously, using his God-given football skills does not trump whatever it is that he’s hooked on. It’s really sad and a complete waste. He was in a situation a lot of guys in the NFL would love to be in, and he couldn’t hold it together. Addiction is the worst.

  59. TMolney says:
    December 20, 2018 at 3:18 pm
    Lots of funny people here. The man suffers from a disease and it has cost him everything. I’m not laughing.
    +++++++++++

    Ummmmm, doing drugs is not a disease. It amazes me the stupid excuses people have for doing drugs. C’mon people. Doing drugs is a choice.

    You can continue to be an ostrich if you CHOOSE, but a whole boatload of medical experts disagree. You perfect folks are really something.

  60. Such is the vicious cycle of addiction. Good luck to him.

    On another note, there are quite a few posters on these boards who seem to be Professional Patriot Haters. You folks might also want to seek counselling. Really.

  62. Mental illness can affect anyone. No one chooses it, and it profoundly affects the choices a person makes. I hope he gets top-notch help.

  63. internetcommenter7 says:
    December 20, 2018 at 2:58 pm
    Lots of funny people here. The man suffers from a disease and it has cost him everything. I’m not laughing.

    ————-

    It’s a “disease” that he brought on to himself 100 percent. I think it’s hilarious.

  64. Its ridiculous to assume that he’s only being popped for weed… weed doesn’t have that strong a hold over peoe… no, me thinks this is definately something other than weed

  65. He’s probably played his last game in the NFL. My guess is that the years of using drugs have become a part of who he is. I hated for the Browns to trade him but they Like New England (I imagine) did all they could for him. It’s the decisions he must make for himself that will determine the rest of his life.

