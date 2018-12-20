NFL announces indefinite suspension for Josh Gordon

Getty Images

After Patriots wide receiver Josh Gordon announced on Thursday morning that he was stepping away from the Patriots, there was a report that Gordon was facing another suspension from the league for violating the substance-abuse policy.

The NFL made that suspension official later in the day.

“Effective today, Josh Gordon has been returned to the Reserve/Commissioner Suspended list indefinitely for violating the terms of his conditional reinstatement under the Policy and Program for Substances of Abuse,” the league said in a statement.

While the length of the suspension is indefinite, it will be for at least a year and that casts serious doubt about Gordon’s playing future. He has played just 17 games since the start of the 2015 season because of his repeated suspensions and his history is not one that any team is likely to bank on when it comes to filling out a roster in the future.