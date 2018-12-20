Odell Beckham: If I can play, I’m gonna play

Getty Images

Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham has missed the last two games with a quad injury and head coach Pat Shurmur was asked this week if the team has thought about shutting him down given the team’s non-existent playoff hopes.

Shurmur said there’s been no thought of that and it doesn’t appear that Beckham will be pushing for that to change. Beckham said that he’s feeling better and trying to get back in action this week.

“If I can play, I’m gonna play. That’s just the bottom line,” Beckham said.

Discussions about a proactive decision to sit Beckham out might be moot anyway. He remained out of practice on Thursday, so he’s a long shot to play against the Colts on Sunday. With or without Beckham in the lineup, the Giants will wrap up the season against the Cowboys.