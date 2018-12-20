Panthers opponents knew Cam Newton couldn’t throw deep

Getty Images

The Panthers would obviously prefer having a healthy Cam Newton on the field the last two weeks. But since one of those isn’t available, they’ll take a quarterback who opponents know can throw the ball more than 10 yards downfield.

Panthers wide receiver Jarius Wright admitted that defensive backs have told him lately that they weren’t worried about Newton going deep on them, which changed the way they game-planned. The Panthers decided to shut the former MVP down because of persistent shoulder pain, and let backup Taylor Heinicke finish things up.

“It keeps guys on their toes now,” Wright said, via Marcel Louis-Jacques of the Charlotte Observer. “It’s funny because some of the (opposing defensive backs) actually tell us on the field, ‘We’re not scared of y’all going deep. Cam won’t.’ They’ve actually mentioned that multiple times.

“Just having [Heinicke] out there keeps everybody on their toes.”

Heinicke has attempted five NFL passes, two of which were Hail Mary attempts he came on for this season because Newton couldn’t. But he’s gotten plenty of work in practice this year (since Newton has barely thrown during non-games), and has background in offensive coordinator Norv Turner’s style from their days together in Minnesota.

“I’m expecting him to go out there and play lights out,” Wright said. “I think Taylor’s a good quarterback — I just think a lot of people haven’t gotten a chance to see him play. So I’m excited for him to show everybody else what he can do. Because I’ve seen it.”

Whether he’s good or not, the Panthers can at least expand the playbook, which will be a welcome sight for receivers and more things to worry about for opposing defensive backs.