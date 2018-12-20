Panthers put Shaq Thompson on IR, promote Kyle Allen

Getty Images

The Panthers aren’t playing Cam Newton against the Falcons this weekend, but they aren’t putting him on injured reserve so they needed to make another roster move to get Kyle Allen up from the practice squad.

Carolina made that move on Thursday. Linebacker Shaq Thompson has been placed on injured reserve and will not play in either of the team’s remaining games.

A shoulder injury is the reason for shutting Thompson down at this point in the year. Thompson started 11 of the team’s 14 games and had 79 tackles, 3.5 sacks and a forced fumble in those appearances. The Panthers exercised their option on Thompson’s contract for next season and could work on an extension this offseason.

Allen went undrafted after playing at Texas A&M and Houston and is making his first appearance on the active roster. He’ll back up Taylor Heinicke this weekend.