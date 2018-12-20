Patriots suddenly have a major hole in their receiving corps

Getty Images

The Patriots knew the risk when they sent a fifth-round pick (and got back a seventh-round pick) for former Browns receiver Josh Gordon. And there was a reward, at least for part of the season.

But after 40 catches for 720 yards (most on the team) and three touchdowns in 11 starts, Gordon is now gone. He says it’s “for a bit,” but it could be for a lot longer. And now the Patriots will have to replace a guy who had become a reliable target for quarterback Tom Brady, and who placed plenty of stress on opposing defenses.

The receiving corps will feature Julian Edelman, Chris Hogan, Phillip Dorsett, Cordarrelle Patterson, and Matthew Slater (who rarely plays receiver). Given that tight end Rob Gronkowski hasn’t been himself this year, the absence of Gordon won’t make it any easier for the Patriots to get their magic back.

The sudden departure of Gordon also brings back into focus the curious decision to keep him off the field for the final play from scrimmage against the Steelers. Offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels explained the move on Tuesday, claiming that there was “no ulterior motive.” Whatever the motive, the circumstances may not better explain why the Patriots, who quite possibly knew that Gordon wouldn’t be around much longer, opted to go with guys who would have to step up eventually, so why not at that moment?