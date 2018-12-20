Patriots suddenly have a major hole in their receiving corps

Posted by Mike Florio on December 20, 2018, 10:26 AM EST
Getty Images

The Patriots knew the risk when they sent a fifth-round pick (and got back a seventh-round pick) for former Browns receiver Josh Gordon. And there was a reward, at least for part of the season.

But after 40 catches for 720 yards (most on the team) and three touchdowns in 11 starts, Gordon is now gone. He says it’s “for a bit,” but it could be for a lot longer. And now the Patriots will have to replace a guy who had become a reliable target for quarterback Tom Brady, and who placed plenty of stress on opposing defenses.

The receiving corps will feature Julian Edelman, Chris Hogan, Phillip Dorsett, Cordarrelle Patterson, and Matthew Slater (who rarely plays receiver). Given that tight end Rob Gronkowski hasn’t been himself this year, the absence of Gordon won’t make it any easier for the Patriots to get their magic back.

The sudden departure of Gordon also brings back into focus the curious decision to keep him off the field for the final play from scrimmage against the Steelers. Offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels explained the move on Tuesday, claiming that there was “no ulterior motive.” Whatever the motive, the circumstances may not better explain why the Patriots, who quite possibly knew that Gordon wouldn’t be around much longer, opted to go with guys who would have to step up eventually, so why not at that moment?

Permalink 41 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

41 responses to “Patriots suddenly have a major hole in their receiving corps

  2. BB is smarter that that. He knew there was at least a 75/25 chance Gordon wouldn’t finish the season for one reason or another, so I’m sure he has a contingency plan already put into motion.

  3. Do the Patriots still have Gordon’s rights after this year? Honest question.

    Damn. Sucks for both him and for the team. Next man up…

  6. I think Gordon was practicing this week so I wouldn’t say there’s a connection with this and keeping him off the field on the last play…

  8. He played 57 out of 62 snaps in the game. 2 targets… Patterson had 5 snaps, 3 targets. Kind of obvious.

  10. Lol they won’t even beat the Bills this weekend. Probably won’t win another game until mid/late 2019! Lmao

  12. We move forward as we did when we lost Gronk a few years back and eldeman last year and others over the last 19 years.

    Now we are not better with out him for sure… but we will continue to move forward and next man up will be used…

  13. I doubt Dorsett will the solution. If he was, then they would have done that before.

    I suspect that what they will TRY to do is use Patterson more. Both out of the backfield and as a receiver.

    Problem is that (although he has improved) he just does NOT have the instincts for good route running and adjustments and being where is supposed to be on a timing route.

    Which makes him a bit of a liability on obvious passing downs.

  14. bassplucker says:
    December 20, 2018 at 10:28 am
    BB is smarter that that. He knew there was at least a 75/25 chance Gordon wouldn’t finish the season for one reason or another, so I’m sure he has a contingency plan already put into motion.

    ———————-

    Dorsett knows what to do and I know he’s been steaming on that sideline now for 2 months. He’s been patient, so hopefully he can step up with Hollister.

  16. Major hole? Only to a major hater. Edelman, Hogan, Patterson, Dorsett, and Gronk. Added to that Burkhead and James White. Looks like a lot of options to me.

  17. Best of luck, Josh. He simply might not be able to handle the riches and fame of being a professional athlete.

    For the Pats, well, time to go old school. I’m hoping for a “nobody believes in us” Rodney Harrison type team that can play school yard football and get the ball in Brady’s hands at the end of the game. We’ve seen it before.

  20. “Whatever the motive, the circumstances may not better explain why the Patriots, who quite possibly knew that Gordon wouldn’t be around much longer, opted to go with guys who would have to step up eventually, so why not at that moment?”
    ==================

    Um, what??

    Gordon played the previous 9 snaps on the drive that could have tied the game up. Any single one of those plays could’ve been the key “moment” too. Yet not being on the field for that 10th play somehow is some omniscient indicator?

  26. The sudden departure of Gordon also brings back into focus the curious decision to keep him off the field for the final play from scrimmage against the Steelers. Offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels explained the move on Tuesday, claiming that there was “no ulterior motive.”

    ——————————————–

    Ian Rapoport
    ‏Verified account @RapSheet
    56m

    The #Patriots knew this was coming and it affected them on the field: They used WR Cordarrelle Patterson over Gordon on the last play Sunday. For the price of a 5th rounder (with a 7th coming back), NE received 40 catches, 720 yards and 3 TDs in 11 games from Gordon.

  28. “bassplucker says:
    December 20, 2018 at 10:28 am
    BB is smarter that that. He knew there was at least a 75/25 chance Gordon wouldn’t finish the season for one reason or another, so I’m sure he has a contingency plan already put into motion.”

    Yeah, it’s called “Next Year”

  30. I heard that Brandon Marshall is available although he couldn’t make it on the Saints roster which has an average receiving corps outside Michael Thomas. Ginn is returning so that might be why they dropped Marshall.

  31. Last domino to fall in the dynasty ending…..getting beat in Gillette by a patchwork roster, great effort Bills team.

  32. An absolutely idiotic move to trade for Gordon in the first place. There was no chance that after years of throwing away his career that he was finally going to clean up his act.

  33. The first pass to him last week, he totally whiffed on. His reaction was that of someone who had the sun in his eyes. I wish the guy the best. He seems to really want to get the help that he needs, no matter how many times and difficult it may be.

  35. fordmandalay says:
    December 20, 2018 at 11:01 am
    An absolutely idiotic move to trade for Gordon in the first place. There was no chance that after years of throwing away his career that he was finally going to clean up his act.

    ——
    Why? They gave up a 5th rounder which turns into a 7th worst case scenario. Worth the chance and they got good production from him. Sad it didn’t work out but it wasn’t a bad move.

  36. Next man up.

    To those saying the “dynasty is crumbling”, I think I have been hearing that since about 2005; also, it’s been fun having a dynasty. A lot of fun.

  37. Yes, we should certainly count out the Patriots now. It’s not like Tom Brady has won multiple Superbowls without a superstar wide receiver or they have a coach with a history of utilizing players with flexible skillsets in different roles.

  40. Remember when Barrett Robbins went AWOL the night before the Super Bowl? In some respects, IF, and its a BIG IF, the Patriots made it to this years Super Bowl, they could have been at RISK of Gordon pulling something. Sometimes with mental illnes or addication, the bigger the stage the bigger chance of that being the trigger.

  41. This makes the Patriots worse skill wise, but better in terms of team. It will galvanize them for the playoff run. They might not have what it takes to win based on their talent, but I think we will see less of them beating themselves like we have seen in the last two weeks.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!