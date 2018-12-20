Pete Carroll on Bobby Wagner: This is a guy who gets to the Hall of Fame

Getty Images

Linebacker Bobby Wagner was selected to the Pro Bowl for the fifth straight year when the rosters were announced this week and he’s got a good chance of being named a first-team All-Pro for the fourth time based on the work he’s done this season.

The Seahawks made major changes to their defense heading into this season, but Wagner remained in place for a seventh season that’s seen him make plays all over the field for Seattle. Wagner has 114 tackles, nine tackles for loss, 11 passes defensed, two forced fumbles, a sack, an interception return for a touchdown and a fumble recovery to show for his efforts.

That’s in line with what Wagner’s done throughout his career, although head coach Pete Carroll believes the linebacker has made “more significant plays that have affected the game than ever.” As a result, Carroll believes annual honors like Pro Bowl and All-Pro teams are just the start of the honors he’ll receive.

“The thing I love about looking at great players is do they show that ability to do it year after year after year,” Carroll said, via the team’s website. “I think that’s what greatness is all about. Bobby’s put together a resume of really Hall of Fame stuff. This is the kind of guy that gets there someday. To add on to that, the leadership that he’s brought and the direction and focus that he’s brought on a regular basis — really, he has been a perfect Seahawk throughout the whole time he’s been here. We’re just very lucky to have him.”

Wagner is under contract for one more season, so there could be some discussions in the near future about how much longer the Seahawks will be lucky to have Wagner patrolling the middle of the field for them.