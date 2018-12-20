Phillip Lindsay looking forward to hanging with Saquon Barkley at Pro Bowl

Getty Images

Running backs Phillip Lindsay and Saquon Barkley started their NFL careers in very different places, but they’ll wrap up their rookie seasons in the same one.

Barkley was selected second overall by the Giants and Lindsay signed with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent, which will make them something of an odd couple when they arrive for the Pro Bowl festivities in Orlando next month. Lindsay said that the top two rookie backs in the league haven’t met yet and that he’s looking forward to changing that.

“It’s going to be fun to be able to finally talk to Saquon,” Lindsay said, via the Associated Press. “We always heard about each other, but we never got to see each other. So, it will be cool to hang out with each other.”

Lindsay hopes that rubbing shoulders with the likes of Barkley and others who were more acclaimed heading into the league will show others that it’s worth it to pursue your goals with as much fervor as possible.

“You’ve got to keep pushing, you just never know. You’ve got to keep the faith no matter what,” Lindsay said. “Everybody can take anything from you, but they can’t take your faith. That’s what you’ve got to rely on. You’ve got to go for your dreams.”

Lindsay is nine yards away from the 1,000-yard mark and is four yards behind Joe Mixon for the most rushing yards in the AFC. Those numbers explain why Lindsay is headed for the Pro Bowl and why his rise has been one of the best stories around the league this season.