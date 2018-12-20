Police: Green-Beckham tried to flee via a window as cops served search warrant

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 20, 2018, 11:07 AM EST
More information has surfaced about the arrest of former NFL wide receiver Dorial Green-Beckham in Springfield, Missouri.

“At approximately 8:30 PM on December 19, 2018 Springfield Police Department Special Response Team served a search warrant,” Springfield Police Public Affairs Officer Jasmine Bailey told PFT via email. “While attempting to make entry, officers observed [Green-Beckham] inside the residence attempting to flee from a window. Officers were able to restrain DGB with handcuffs and found marijuana in his pocket. A search of the residence revealed about one pound of marijuana inside a backpack belonging to DGB along with several vials of THC oil. Inside the residence officers also uncovered about seven more pounds of marijuana. DGB was arrested for drug charges and resisting arrest and Keenen Sharp was arrested for drug charges pertaining to the seven pounds of marijuana.”

This is the latest in a long line of off-field incidents surrounding Green-Beckham, who has twice before been arrested for marijuana, once been arrested for drunk driving and once accused, though not charged, of pushing a woman down a flight of stairs.

Although Green-Beckham is a tremendous athlete and a receiver with talent like Randy Moss or Calvin Johnson, off-field issues overshadowed his football career both in college and in the NFL, and his career now appears to be over.

13 responses to “Police: Green-Beckham tried to flee via a window as cops served search warrant

  2. They are lucky they caught him coming out of the window. If they had to chase him on foot they would likely be SOL. Green-Beckham was a 100 meter champ in high school with a 4.49 forty time coming out of college.

  5. DGB you will be so missed in Philly!

    No Alshon without the DGB show.

    and where this line came from “Although Green-Beckham is a tremendous athlete and a receiver with talent like Randy Moss or Calvin Johnson, off-field issues overshadowed his football career”

    Hard to compare a player that never caught a ball in the NFL to ones who are Pro Bowlers

  6. Oh well, back to the norm with the stories. At least I didn’t miss the “James Conner shares the text Aaron Donald sent him after cancer diagnosis” story that everyone should read. Even if you hate the Rams and Steelers, you should read it.

  7. marijuana
    states and countries have legalized this product
    recreational pot – and a guy goes to jail depending on where he lives in America

  8. Green-Beckham was a 100 meter champ in high school with a 4.49 forty time coming out of college.

    The key word there is “was”. Do you really think he could do that now? He’s probably out of shape.

    This is a sad example of wasted talent. This guy probably could have been one of the best WRs in the game today but he just couldn’t seem to grow up and follow ANY rules. What a shame. All he has to do when he wonders why is to look in the mirror.

  11. doug ablitt says:
    December 20, 2018 at 11:40 am

    7 lbs is a tad over the recreational usage pal.

  12. katientony says:
    December 20, 2018 at 11:29 am
    If you are a football player getting paid millions of dollars, when the cops come to serve a warrant…STAY

    He’s not a football player making millions of dollars….

