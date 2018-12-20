Police: Green-Beckham tried to flee via a window as cops served search warrant

Getty Images

More information has surfaced about the arrest of former NFL wide receiver Dorial Green-Beckham in Springfield, Missouri.

“At approximately 8:30 PM on December 19, 2018 Springfield Police Department Special Response Team served a search warrant,” Springfield Police Public Affairs Officer Jasmine Bailey told PFT via email. “While attempting to make entry, officers observed [Green-Beckham] inside the residence attempting to flee from a window. Officers were able to restrain DGB with handcuffs and found marijuana in his pocket. A search of the residence revealed about one pound of marijuana inside a backpack belonging to DGB along with several vials of THC oil. Inside the residence officers also uncovered about seven more pounds of marijuana. DGB was arrested for drug charges and resisting arrest and Keenen Sharp was arrested for drug charges pertaining to the seven pounds of marijuana.”

This is the latest in a long line of off-field incidents surrounding Green-Beckham, who has twice before been arrested for marijuana, once been arrested for drunk driving and once accused, though not charged, of pushing a woman down a flight of stairs.

Although Green-Beckham is a tremendous athlete and a receiver with talent like Randy Moss or Calvin Johnson, off-field issues overshadowed his football career both in college and in the NFL, and his career now appears to be over.