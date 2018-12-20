Real-life Grinch steals gifts Kenny Clark was collecting for toy drive

Getty Images

In case you were wondering, Santa Claus is real, and so is the Grinch.

Packers defensive tackle Kenny Clark was reasonably angry, after someone stole more than $5,000 worth of toys that he and his mother had collected to distribute to children in San Bernadino, Calif.

The toys were stolen from a shed outside his mother’s house.

“We don’t know if it’s somebody that knows what’s going on and doing something that’s just mean or cruel, or it’s just a random person just taking toys or taking whatever that was in there,” Clark said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com.

This was the second year his family had collected toys and bikes and gifts, and a late round of donations allowed them to go ahead with the giveaway Thursday.

“A lot of people have stepped up,” Clark said. “I know they created a GoFundMe account and people have been donating to that, just to get some of the toys back for the kids. All that stuff has been pretty cool. There’s been a lot of people have been hitting us up and trying to do the best they can to help. . . .

“It’s just messed up, man. It’s messed up, man. It’s for a bunch of kids, man. It’s difficult, especially for my family and my mom. My mom, she works hard to do it. It’s really difficult for her because she worked so hard throughout the whole year putting it together. It’s a messed-up situation.”

Clark said he has security cameras on the property, and they have been in contact with local authorities in hopes of recovering the toys and bicycles and other gifts.