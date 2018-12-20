Report: Keenan Allen expected to play this week

Getty Images

The Chargers are making a run, and they are expected to have two of their top offensive weapons back on the field this week.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen is expected to play Saturday against the Ravens.

Allen was limited in practice yesterday, after leaving last week’s game with a hip pointer.

He has 88 catches for 1,074 yards and six touchdowns this season.

The Chargers are also planning to bring running back Melvin Gordon back this week, after working him out prior to last week’s game and deciding to give him more time. He’s missed three games with a knee sprain.