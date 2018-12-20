Rob Gronkowski back on injury report

Getty Images

This has officially been a bad day for Patriots receiving targets.

Via Phil Perry of NBC Sports Boston, Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski has been added to the injury report with ankle and back issues.

Gronkowski was listed as limited in practice.

He’s missed three games this year, and has only caught 45 passes for 658 yards and three touchdowns.

While obviously not as serious as the indefinite suspension of wide receiver Josh Gordon, it’s a potentially significant situation for a team that’s suddenly scrambling to try to earn a bye in the AFC playoffs.