Saints’ Cam Jordan not buying Ben Roethlisberger as a Hall of Famer

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 20, 2018, 3:41 PM EST
Is Sunday’s Steelers-Saints game a matchup of two future Hall of Fame quarterbacks? Not according to Saints defensive end Cam Jordan, who disputed the idea that Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is heading to Canton.

As Jordan was being interviewed in the Saints’ locker room, he was asked about facing “a quarterback who might be going to the Hall of Fame,” meaning Roethlisberger, on Sunday. Jordan immediately put a skeptical look on his face.

“Is that true? Really?” Jordan asked. “You’d put him at Top 5 of this era?”

Jordan said the top quarterbacks of the current era are Drew Brees, Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers and Peyton Manning, and he doesn’t think Roethlisberger measures up. Jordan then indicated he doesn’t think Roethlisberger deserves to be ahead of Philip Rivers, and added, “I’d honestly put Eli before I’d put Ben.”

The video of Jordan’s comments seems to have disappeared from the Saints’ website, but it lives on Twitter, and it’s clear from Jordan’s tone and expressions that he thinks naming Roethlisberger as a future Hall of Famer is incorrect. Roethlisberger will get the chance to prove himself to Jordan on Sunday.

31 responses to “Saints’ Cam Jordan not buying Ben Roethlisberger as a Hall of Famer

  4. I don’t like him as a person, but I think he’s got a pretty decent Hall of Fame resume.I would definitely put him in ahead of Eli Manning.

  5. HOF yes, 2 rings makes that a foregone conclusion. First ballot, that seems super unlikely. He’ll wait 3-5 years, I would expect.

  6. Why not? He’s in the top 5 of his era IMO. He’s one of those guys who, if he had not been stuck in the Brady Manning era, may have had more success. How many times has NE sent him home early? Yeah, he’s a bit of a DQ and has had other issues, as have many, but he has been part of a very entertaining past 15 years and I’d vote for him. And please, don’t downvote Ben b/c of the lovely Steeler fans here. They are not his fault.

  13. He’ll make it in the HOF, but not on the first ballot. Sorry. Too many other players that didn’t play with great talent. Ben has had the luxury of playing with great talent. Not too hard to throw to the best receiver in the league…

  14. Losing playoff games to the likes of Tebow and Bortles should automatically disqualify you from the HOF.

  16. I find that so many players that get in or are argued about as “should have got in” aren’t really deserving. I’m sorry but the hall seems to have different rules for different players depending on how popular their team is.

  21. Just another over arrogant NFL player. Cam needs to just keep his mouth shut and do his job. With the Steelers OLine coming to town this weekend, he’s going to have alot to focus on.

  22. Ben is definitely HOF and should be first-ballot, although winning two SBs is not what makes him a lock – because Eli is NOT a HOF in my opinion.

  23. Why is his opinion any more valid than anyone else’s? Probably the top 5 QB’s of this era are Brees, Brady, Roethlisberger, Rodgers, and Rivers in whatever order you want to put them?

  25. He only won 1 SB, the Seattle win was gifted to him by his defense and the referees. He still owns the record for worst QB rating of a winning QB in SB history. Steelers won that game in spite of him.

    That being said, he was instrumental in beating the Cardinals. But is that enough for HOF?

    What else has Ben done since then? He hasn’t been HOF material for many years, and has been awful in the playoffs. All this while playing with outstanding talent.

  26. “patsfan4lifesbchamps says:
    December 20, 2018 at 3:53 pm
    Losing playoff games to the likes of Tebow and Bortles should automatically disqualify you from the HOF.”

    Luckily for Ben he wasn’t on the field when the defense couldn’t stop either of those QBs. I wouldn’t blame him for putting up 42 points, 5 TSs and over 450 passing yards against the Jags D and losing.

  28. Ben is a hall of famer, Cam. You’re not…yet. Shut up and play.

    Saints 42
    Steelers 19

    WHO DAT!!

  29. As a Patriots fan it would be so easy to love this post but its wrong. You may not like the franchise, you may not like the QB but he is an absolute HOF quarterback. Besides winning two Super bowls what he has done of the field has been amazing sure it takes a whole team to be good but he for sure upgraded this team when he was drafted and he has made them hard to best and his ability to withstand pressure is amazing his physicality for a QB is unsurpassed since I have been watching the sport.

    Jordan I have to assume is just winding him up prior to the game

  30. Rothlisberer’s super bowl line vs Seattle 9-21 , 120 yds and two picks. And he got a ring. Eli at least delivered

  31. No one really does. Stat padder, hyped market and a convicted rapist.

    He also had the worst performance of any QB in SB history, even worse than Horseteeth’s annual appearances in the late 80s before he had the idea to cheat the cap in the mid 1990s.

