Saints’ Cam Jordan not buying Ben Roethlisberger as a Hall of Famer

Is Sunday’s Steelers-Saints game a matchup of two future Hall of Fame quarterbacks? Not according to Saints defensive end Cam Jordan, who disputed the idea that Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is heading to Canton.

As Jordan was being interviewed in the Saints’ locker room, he was asked about facing “a quarterback who might be going to the Hall of Fame,” meaning Roethlisberger, on Sunday. Jordan immediately put a skeptical look on his face.

“Is that true? Really?” Jordan asked. “You’d put him at Top 5 of this era?”

Jordan said the top quarterbacks of the current era are Drew Brees, Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers and Peyton Manning, and he doesn’t think Roethlisberger measures up. Jordan then indicated he doesn’t think Roethlisberger deserves to be ahead of Philip Rivers, and added, “I’d honestly put Eli before I’d put Ben.”

The video of Jordan’s comments seems to have disappeared from the Saints’ website, but it lives on Twitter, and it’s clear from Jordan’s tone and expressions that he thinks naming Roethlisberger as a future Hall of Famer is incorrect. Roethlisberger will get the chance to prove himself to Jordan on Sunday.