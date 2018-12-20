Saints have a chance to take over Falcons facility

Getty Images

The Saints are close to securing the ability to play all their playoff games in their own building.

But if they make it to the Super Bowl, they’ll be taking over their division rival’s.

Via D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the Atlanta host committee said the NFC representative in Super Bowl LIII will work out at the Falcons facility in Flowery Branch, and use the home locker room at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

That would obviously thrill the Saints, for reasons beyond the obvious one that they’d be in the Super Bowl. The AFC team will practice at Georgia Tech and use the visiting locker room.

“Um, whomever is playing for the championship, I guess I’m most disappointed that we won’t be the ones playing and practicing in our facility,” Falcons coach Dan Quinn said.

He’d be even more disappointed if he walked back into it afterward and found someone gave it the Eli Manning treatment.