Saints sign Cornelius Lucas, cut Derek Newton

The Saints signed offensive tackle Cornelius Lucas, Josh Katzenstein of the Times-Picayune reports. They cut offensive tackle Derek Newton in a corresponding move.

Lucas, 27, appeared in one game for the Rams last season.

The New Orleans native played 35 career games, with six starts, with the Lions from 2014-16 after going undrafted out of Kansas State.

Newton signed with the Saints last week, two years after tearing the patellar tendons in both knees. Newton was inactive for Monday night’s game against the Panthers.

The Saints are banged up in the offensive line, with five linemen listed on their injury report Wednesday.