Sam Darnold gets asked for Saquon Barkley jersey while posing as Santa

Getty Images

Sam Darnold tried to punk unsuspecting kids in a New Jersey mall by dressing as Santa Claus. The trick, though, was on the Jets quarterback.

In the video from Bleacher Report, more than one boy asked for a Saquon Barkley jersey.

“A Saquon Barkley jersey?” Darnold asked one, incredulous.

Another told Darnold his favorite team was the Packers, the Jets opponent this week.

Darnold did have one boy wearing a Darnold jersey sit on his lap.

“That’s a really cool jersey you’ve got on there,” Darnold told him. “Who’s your favorite player on the Jets?”

“Sam Darnold or Jamal Adams,” the boy answered.

Darnold nodded and said, “I think maybe one day you’ll be able to meet one of those guys. Maybe next year, though.”

Darnold dressed as Santa, with Chris Simms and Adam Lefkoe, hosts of the Simms & Lefkoe Show, serving as elves. Darnold listened to Christmas wishes and threw passes to some of the kids before revealing himself and leading everyone in a “J-E-T-S” cheer.