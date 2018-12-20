Sean Payton lobbies for expanded rosters

Getty Images

The Saints finished last week’s game against the Panthers with only five healthy offensive linemen, so the issue of active rosters is obviously on the top of coach Sean Payton’s mind.

That might be why he used part of his press conference Thursday to offer the NFL some advice, without prompting.

Via Mike Triplett of ESPN.com, Payton said the 46-man active roster on game days did not mesh with the league’s stated platform of protecting players.

“The 46-man roster on game day is soon to be, I think, will be soon dated. I think that’s gotta change,” Payton said. “If we’re interested in health and safety — and it sounds like we are; at least that’s something we talk about a lot — that number should be higher. And that’ll affect the overall roster size. And that might cost a little bit more money, but that’s the price.”

The league requires teams to deactivate seven of their 53 players each week for competitive balance purposes — evening the scale in case one team has fewer injuries than the other.

Payton, a member of the league’s competition committee, said he wasn’t advocating for making all 53 active, but thought the league needed to increase the size of rosters.

Of course, that means paying more players, which owners will obviously have an interest in.

“That’s where the expense lies,” Payton said. “Oh, absolutely, [there is support]. That’s an ownership-only decision.

“It has nothing to do with the competition committee. It has everything to do with management council and the players union and ownership.”

Payton’s suggestion will likely have widespread support among coaches and personnel men alike, as they try to acquire and develop players and have a better chance to build a system. But until they get owners to sign off on adding to the payroll (beyond the annual $10 million or so increases in the salary cap), it will continue to be something coaches wish for.