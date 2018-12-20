Titans promote Nigel Hayes, place David Fluellen on IR

Getty Images

The Titans ruled out two linebackers for Saturday’s game against Washington and they added another one to the 53-man roster later on Thursday.

Nigel Hayes has been promoted from the practice squad to the active roster. Brian Orakpo and Sharif Finch were the two linebackers ruled out on Thursday’s injury report.

The Titans are the fifth team to employ Harris since he went undrafted out of South Florida in 2017. He signed with the Chargers and made 11 tackles in five games for them last season. He played two games with the Giants and one with the Buccaneers before the year was out. He also spent time on Arizona’s practice squad earlier this year.

Running back David Fluellen was placed on injured reserve in a corresponding move. He’s missed the last five games with a knee injury and was ruled out for Saturday.