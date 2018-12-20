Todd Gurley has yet to run with injured knee

Getty Images

Rams running back Todd Gurley has a knee injury, and there’s a chance he may not be able to play on Sunday.

Gurley has yet to practice this week. Asked by reporters on Thursday whether he could play if the game were today, Gurley said, “That’s a tough question. I haven’t tried to run. So, yeah, that’s a tough question.”

He nevertheless expressed optimism, despite the fact that he hasn’t yet tried to run.

“I think I’ll be fine, man,” Gurley said. “Just taking it day-by-day recovering, resting, trying to feel better.”

If he plays, it likely will happen without practice; he said he doesn’t plan on participating at all this week. He wants to play, obviously; however, he seems to recognize the chance that he won’t.

“We’ve got a game to win,” Gurley said. “I’m pretty sure me being out there — if I can be out there — I would put this team in a good position to help them win. So why wouldn’t I be out there if I can play? In the situation that we are — we just lost two. We’re trying to get a first-round bye. That’s what we’re trying to do. We’re trying to win.”

Coach Sean McVay has said he won’t risk Gurley’s availability for the postseason by playing him in the final two regular-season games, if he’s not healthy enough to play.

He’s clearly not healthy enough to practice. At this point, he’s not even healthy enough to run.