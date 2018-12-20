Washington promotes Darvin Kidsy

Getty Images

Washington has concerns at receiver with Josh Doctson (back) and Maurice Harris (concussion) questionable for Saturday’s game.

The team promoted Darvin Kidsy from the practice squad as a backup plan.

Kidsy tried out for the Browns at their rookie minicamp before signing with Washington on May 14. Washington waived him out of the preseason.

It later re-signed him to the practice squad.

Kidsy played 47 games in his college career at North Texas and Texas Southern. He had 512 receiving yards and three touchdowns last season at Texas Southern and added a long punt return of 61 yards.