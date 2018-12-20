Xavien Howard practicing, says he didn’t have knee scope

Getty Images

Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard has missed the last two games with a knee injury, but he said a report that the issue required him to have surgery was incorrect.

Howard disputed that report after making his first appearance on the practice field since injuring his meniscus in a Week 13 win over the Bills and sounded like he’s on track for a return to the lineup.

“I feel great,” Howard said, via the Miami Herald. “First day back out there. It feels great. Just moving on, see how at the end of the week how it feels.”

Howard is tied for the league lead in interceptions and was the only Dolphins player selected for the Pro Bowl, so his presence in the secondary would be welcome for a team clinging to shrinking hopes of making it to the postseason this year.