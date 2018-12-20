Zack Martin back at practice for Cowboys

Getty Images

Cowboys right guard Zack Martin missed the first game of his NFL career last Sunday because of a knee injury, but he took a step back toward the lineup on Thursday.

Martin returned to practice for the first time since he was injured in Week 14. There’s no word on his participation level at this point, but the team’s injury report will bring that information later in the day.

Connor Williams stepped in for Martin, which meant the Cowboys had to turn to Adam Redmond when left guard Xavier Su'a-Filo injured his eye in the loss to the Colts. Su’a-Filo said on Wednesday that he expects to play against the Buccaneers.

Tight end Geoff Swaim and defensive end David Irving were the only two Cowboys not practicing on Thursday.