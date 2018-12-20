Zack Martin has limited practice

Getty Images

Zack Martin returned to practice for the first time since leaving the Eagles game in Week 14 after 65 of 99 plays, having re-injured his sprained MCL.

The All-Pro right guard had a limited practice Thursday.

Starting left guard Xavier Su'a-Filo returned to full participation Thursday as his left eye continues to heal. Su’a-Filo’s eye swelled shut for 24 hours after it was poked during Sunday’s game against the Colts.

Receiver Cole Beasley (foot) also returned to a full practice after being limited Wednesday.

Cornerback Anthony Brown, who had a full practice Wednesday with a hand injury, had a new injury added to the report. He was limited with a back injury.

Otherwise, the Cowboys’ injury report was the same as Wednesday.

Receiver Tavon Austin (groin) and linebacker Sean Lee (hamstring) were limited. Defensive lineman David Irving (ankle) and tight end Geoff Swaim (wrist) sat out. Left tackle Tyron Smith (neck) was a full participant.