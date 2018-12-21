Aaron Donald teared up when reminded of text to James Conner

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 21, 2018, 9:29 AM EST
After college teammates James Conner and Aaron Donald were both named to the Pro Bowl this week, Conner shared on Instagram the text that Donald sent him in 2015, when Conner was diagnosed with cancer. That text did a lot to lift Conner’s spirits, and learning that meant a lot to Donald.

Asked about it on Thursday, Donald said he was touched that Conner had saved his text and still remembered it three years later.

“I started to tear up when I seen it. He’s family to me. So I’m just proud of him. I’m his biggest fan,” Donald said, via Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times.

In his text to Conner three years ago, Donald wrote, “You’re going to look back at this one day after about seven Pro Bowls.” Conner now has six Pro Bowls to go, and he and Donald will square off against each other at the Pro Bowl this season. Unless one of them is in the Super Bowl — or, perhaps, they will meet each other in the Super Bowl.

  7. Some things you have control over, and some things you don’t. When you see a big strong man taken down with something, for no apparent reason, it hits you pretty hard. To see him overcome it, kind of hits you again, but in a more positive way. Both are emotional, if you care about people. Donald obviously does. Aaron Donald jerseys should get a big boost. Players aren’t role models just because they play football. Some guys are role models just because they’re naturally good role models.

