Bears sell out playoff tickets in a hurry

Getty Images

The Bears don’t know who they’re playing in the playoffs, or even when.

But they know they’ll be playing in front of a full house.

Via Tim Bannon of the Chicago Tribune, the Bears sold out the first batch of tickets to their already secured playoff appearance. It took two hours to see them all to an eager base.

The Bears haven’t hosted a playoff game since Jan. 23 2011, when the Packers beat them there.

This year’s Bears are still in the running for a bye in the first round, but will be no worse than the third seed, giving them a home game against the least of the NFC wild cards.