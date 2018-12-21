Belichick on Gordon suspension: Unfortunate, hope he deals with it successfully

Getty Images

The NFL handed down another suspension to wide receiver Josh Gordon on Thursday, which means that his run with the Patriots is over after 11 games with the team.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick opened his Friday press conference with a statement about Gordon.

“I spoke to Josh yesterday morning, as I have several times since he’s been here,” Belichick said. “It’s obviously an unfortunate situation. Personally I wish him the very best, as we all do on this team. He’s made a statement, the organization has made a statement, the league has made a statement. I have spoken to him at length over the last three months, so I don’t really have anything at this point to add to that. It’s a private matter. I hope that he is able to deal with it successfully. Otherwise we’ve moved on to Buffalo.”

Belichick faced several followup questions about Gordon, including how hard it is to lose a player on the Thursday before a Week 16 game. Belichick went with the familiar answer of “it is what it is” and said he has confidence in the offensive players still on hand in New England.