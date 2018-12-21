Bill Belichick doesn’t answer whether Patriots will keep door open for Josh Gordon

Getty Images

The NFL has slammed the door, again, on receiver Josh Gordon, for at least a year. It’s unclear whether the door will be open for Gordon in New England, if/when he’s reinstated.

Asked whether the team will continue to work with Gordon or move on, coach Bill Belichick said this: “We’re going to get ready for Buffalo and play Buffalo on Sunday.”

While on the surface it’s typical Belichick evasiveness, the reality is that it’s grossly premature to consider whether Gordon will be welcomed back. On one hand, the Patriots knew the risk they were assuming when sending to Cleveland a fifth-round pick (and getting a seventh-rounder back) for Gordon after the Browns decided to cut the cord on the second-round selection from the 2012 supplemental draft. Thus, they shouldn’t be exasperated that they only got 11 games out of him this year.

On the other hand, there’s no reason to wait for a guy who may never be back. The Patriots will look much different than they currently do if/when Gordon secures reinstatement, especially if he can’t secure reinstatement promptly upon the expiration of one calendar year.

But the player still has value. He quickly became New England’s best receiver, and he remains at least a full season away from unrestricted free agency, allowing the Patriots to keep him at a very affordable rate for at least another year.

Given the slow speed at which the reinstatement process moves, it’s highly unlikely that Gordon will be available for the final two weeks of the 2019 regular season or the postseason, after the one-year anniversary of the suspension arrives. The real question is whether he gets a green light in early 2020, and whether the Patriots will be willing at that point to give Gordon another chance to harness tremendous God-given talent while keeping his demons at bay.