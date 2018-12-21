Bills sign Matt Barkley to two-year extension

Getty Images

The Bills announced they have signed Matt Barkley to a two-year contract extension through 2020.

Buffalo signed Barkley on Oct. 31 after Josh Allen injured his elbow and Derek Anderson entered concussion protocol. Barkley started a Week 10 game against the Jets and completed 15 of 25 passes for 232 yards and two touchdowns in leading Buffalo to a 41-10 victory.

The Bills obviously saw enough to commit to him as Allen’s backup moving forward.

Anderson becomes a free agent after this season.

Barkley, a fourth-round pick of the Eagles in 2013, has played 12 games with seven starts in his career. He has completed 59.8 percent of his passes for 2,143 yards with 10 touchdowns and 18 interceptions.