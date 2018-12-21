Browns in unfamiliar territory: 9-point favorites over Bengals

Getty Images

The Browns are not accustomed to being heavy favorites. But they are this week.

Cleveland is now a 9-point or even 9.5-point favorite over Cincinnati at some sports books, which is virtually unprecedented for the franchise.

Since the Browns returned to the NFL in 1999, they’ve only been favored by more than nine points once. That was in Week 17 of 2007, when they were facing a 49ers team that was down to its fourth-string quarterback, Chris Weinke, who would never play in the NFL again after that game. Those 2007 Browns finished 10-6, the best record the Browns have had since returning in 1999.

According to Pro Football Reference, the current incarnation of the Browns have only been favored by more than seven points four times before this week. There was that 11.5-point spread against the 49ers, an 8.5-point spread over the Texans in 2002, a 7.5-point spread over the Panthers in 2002, and a 7.5-point spread over the Panthers in 2010. That’s it.

This year’s version of the Browns appears to be the best team Cleveland has had since 2007, and given the young talent on the roster, the Browns should get used to being favored by more than a touchdown.